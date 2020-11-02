NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.