NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $230,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,379.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,332. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.86 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

