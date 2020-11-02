NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $51,000 Investment in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of EVY stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

