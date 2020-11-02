NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 285 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,677 shares of company stock worth $5,049,820. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $190.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

