Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.