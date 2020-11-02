Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.57.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

