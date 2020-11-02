Macquarie Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH)

Macquarie reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE AWH opened at $3.77 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

