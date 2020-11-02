The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 269,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after buying an additional 266,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 701,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

