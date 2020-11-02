Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Strong Sell

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MSA Safety stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in MSA Safety by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

