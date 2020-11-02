Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Acquires 100,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,302.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,976.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,708.00.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 41.27 and a current ratio of 41.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

