LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $53.46 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $492,016.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,324.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $2,839,303. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

