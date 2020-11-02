8×8, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NYSE:EGHT)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for 8X8’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Shares of EGHT opened at $17.28 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after buying an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,399,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after buying an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in 8X8 by 237.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 748,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 526,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 297,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

