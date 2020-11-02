James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point started coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

JRVR opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.