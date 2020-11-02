Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $211.45 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $261.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,442 shares of company stock valued at $20,106,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

