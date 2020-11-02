Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut by Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GILD opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

