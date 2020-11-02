Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,799,384 shares in the company, valued at C$88,347,836.03.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.
- On Monday, October 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.94, for a total value of C$74,810.40.
- On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00.
- On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.
- On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total transaction of C$76,355.10.
- On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total transaction of C$76,155.00.
- On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$79,419.00.
- On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50.
Shares of REAL opened at C$23.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.54. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.
About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
