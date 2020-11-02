Bradley Grafton Gray Acquires 15,000 Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) insider Bradley Grafton Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

DGOC opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.80 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 132.53%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.