Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,596,064.65.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total transaction of C$69,759.60.

On Monday, October 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.94, for a total value of C$74,810.40.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.30, for a total transaction of C$75,900.90.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$77,688.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$77,865.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.45, for a total value of C$76,355.10.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.39, for a total transaction of C$76,155.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$79,419.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$23.27 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.54.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

