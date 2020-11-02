Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 3,750,000 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 52.75 ($0.69) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 635.88 ($8.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.33. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 425.90 ($5.56).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

