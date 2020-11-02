Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE:HGV opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

