HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HMST opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 6,163 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,260. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

