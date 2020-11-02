World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

WWE opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

