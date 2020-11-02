TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
TNET stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In other TriNet Group news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,599,776. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
