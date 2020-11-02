TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

TNET stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,599,776. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

