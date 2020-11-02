Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMED. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.