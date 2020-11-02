Reviewing Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dais has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dais and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dais and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $910,000.00 0.04 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Dais has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -366.67% N/A -744.44% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Summary

Jason Industries beats Dais on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water. In addition, it develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

