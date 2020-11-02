Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $70.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.