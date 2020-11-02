UBS Group Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.40 ($104.00).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €90.52 ($106.49) on Friday. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.71.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.