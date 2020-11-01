Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.37 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

