Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 2,029 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

