American Research & Management Co. Buys 45 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.60 and its 200 day moving average is $247.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

