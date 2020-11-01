American Research & Management Co. Buys 45 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.60 and its 200 day moving average is $247.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
