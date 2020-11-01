Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.