Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

