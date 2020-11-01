American Research & Management Co. Has $936,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

