Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $98,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

