Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

