Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $731.24 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $778.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

