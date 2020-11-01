Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 838 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.