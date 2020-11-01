S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $411.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $362.92.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $322.73 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 81.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 229.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

