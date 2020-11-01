American Research & Management Co. Buys 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $178,629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

