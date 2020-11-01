Trellis Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 621 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.34. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.