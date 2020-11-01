American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The company has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

