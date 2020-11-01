Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

