Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,978,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

