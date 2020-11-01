Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $60,064,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.