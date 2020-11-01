Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $125.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.