Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 354 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

