Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

