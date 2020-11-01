Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starbucks Co. Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.
Starbucks Co. Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.
Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,820 Shares of Oracle Co.
Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,820 Shares of Oracle Co.
Starbucks Co. Stock Position Increased by Trellis Advisors LLC
Starbucks Co. Stock Position Increased by Trellis Advisors LLC
Mad River Investors Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company
Mad River Investors Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Citigroup Inc.
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Citigroup Inc.
Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 150,718 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated
Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 150,718 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report