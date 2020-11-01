Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 1,820 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.