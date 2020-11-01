Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

