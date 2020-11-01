Mad River Investors Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 1.8% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

